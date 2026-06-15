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Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes southern Philippines, no damage expected

The ​quake that struck 164 km (102 miles) southeast of Governor Generoso in Davao ​Oriental province ⁠had a depth of 86 km, Phivolcs said, adding that no ⁠damage ‌is expected.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:35 IST
World newsPhilippinesEarthquake

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