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Nepal's ex-PM K P Sharma Oli arrested over deaths during Gen Z protests

K P Sharma Oli's home ​minister, Ramesh Lekhak, was also arrested.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 03:07 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 03:07 IST
World newsNepalK P Sharma Oli

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