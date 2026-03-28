<p>Kathmandu: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal's </a>former prime minister, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-p-sharma-oli">K P Sharma Oli</a>, was arrested on Saturday as police investigate whether he was negligent in failing to prevent dozens of deaths during Gen Z anti-corruption protests last September, officials said.</p><p>His home minister, Ramesh Lekhak, was also arrested.</p><p>They were taken into custody one day after rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah was sworn in as prime minister and after a recommendation last week by a Nepali panel investigating violence during the protests that they should be prosecuted for negligence.</p>.Balen’s bargain: 2 lakh votes each per minute of speech during Nepal poll campaign.<p>A total of 76 people were killed in two days of unrest, which led to Oli resigning.</p><p>Police spokesman Om Adhikari said both Oli and Lekhak were being detained at the Kathmandu Police Office and would be produced before the court on Sunday, a working day in Nepal.</p><p>"We have arrested them as per the recommendations made by the investigation commission," he said.</p><p>Oli, 74 and who has had two kidney transplants in the past, was subsequently transferred to a hospital from the police office, witnesses said.</p><p>His lawyer Tikaram Bhattarai told <em>Reuters</em> that the arrest was unwarranted.</p><p>"They have said it (the arrest) is for investigation. It is illegal and improper because there is no risk of him fleeing or avoiding questioning," he said.</p><p>Lekhak and his lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.</p><p>The panel held Oli responsible for not taking any action to stop hours of firing that killed at least 19 Gen Z protesters on the first day of the demonstrations.</p><p>Anger over the deaths helped sweep Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party to a landslide election this month.</p>