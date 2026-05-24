<p>Pakistani and Chinese companies signed cooperation agreements worth $1.22 billion at the Pakistan-China Business Conference held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou on Sunday, the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office said.</p>.Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for China for four-day visit.<p>It said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who witnessed the signing with Zhejiang Governor Liu JieSharif, also met representatives of several Chinese companies, including Sheng Huo Neng Yuan Ke Ji, CATL, StarCharge and Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical Group. </p>