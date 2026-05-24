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Pakistani, Chinese companies sign $1.22 billion deals at conference

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the signing of $1.22 billion worth of cooperation agreements between Pakistani and Chinese companies during a business conference in Hangzhou, China.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 17:16 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 17:16 IST
PakistanAsiaShehbaz SharifChinese

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