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Tarique Rahman’s China outreach signals strategic shift

Dhaka deepens engagement with Beijing as it balances economic priorities and regional dynamics
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 20:10 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 20:10 IST
World newsChinaBangladeshAsiatarique rahman

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