Tarique Rahman’s China outreach signals strategic shift

<p>Putting to rest all speculation, newly elected Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chose to begin his international engagements with visits to Malaysia, followed by China. India or China has usually been the preferred destination for most Bangladeshi leaders’ first foreign trip. Rahman has just returned home after two successful visits abroad, carrying forward the legacy of his father, Ziaur Rahman, the first Bangladeshi leader to visit China.</p><p>Bangladesh has enjoyed strong political ties with both Malaysia and China, and given the state of the global economy and the economic challenges confronting Bangladesh, Dhaka’s priority was to shore up trade and investment, seek greater economic cooperation and explore employment opportunities for Bangladeshis. </p>.<p>With Malaysia, the joint communiqué laid out a framework for cooperation in trade and investment, technology and various other areas of common interest, including the labour market. With bilateral strategic ties already in place, Dhaka and Beijing signed 17 MoUs spanning trade, investment, infrastructure, connectivity and development sectors, including three between the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority and Chinese business organisations, and another agreement between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Communist Party of China — a dialogue Tarique Rahman had also suggested undertaking with India’s Bharatiya Janata Party.</p> .<p>While it is too early to assess how Tarique Rahman’s “Invest Bangladesh” initiative will bear fruit, China has grown into one of Bangladesh’s largest investors, with nearly US$8 billion invested by 2024. According to the World Bank, China is also Bangladesh’s largest creditor, with an estimated exposure of US$6.2 billion. Unlike some other South Asian countries, however, Bangladesh has not fallen into a debt-servicing trap. Chinese debt accounts for about 3.1% of Bangladesh’s total public debt and roughly 1.3% of GDP, which, according to the IMF, is substantial but not crippling for Bangladesh.</p><p>The extensive infrastructure development witnessed in Bangladesh over the past few decades bears a significant Chinese imprint. The eight Friendship Bridges across the country’s rivers have significantly improved connectivity, easing the movement of people and goods. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, China has undertaken various projects, including the Karnaphuli River Tunnel. By signing up to the Global Development Initiative, Dhaka is also seeking to establish itself as a reliable partner in South Asia. Consequently, sectors such as infrastructure, energy, climate resilience and disaster preparedness have been included in the cooperation agenda. </p><p>Although the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone in Chittagong saw little progress over the past decade, it is likely to receive a boost, with nearly 30 Chinese companies expressing interest. As China seeks alternative production locations to offset rising costs elsewhere, the development of the industrial economic zone appears increasingly promising.</p> .<p>The two sides have also highlighted the China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor, aimed at connecting China’s Yunnan region. This is a throwback to the BCIM regional cooperation framework, from which India eventually withdrew. While a variety of projects were discussed, the proposed Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project — which Bangladesh has long hoped China would help implement through technical and financial support — did not feature prominently. Given its proximity to the Indian border and the strategically important Siliguri Corridor, the project had raised concerns in India. Limited progress on the project also reflects practical considerations, as the Teesta is a sediment-laden river with significant seasonal variations in flow, making large-scale river training and restoration both technically complex and financially demanding.</p> .<p>As a lower-riparian country, Bangladesh has in the past voiced concerns about Chinese dam and hydropower projects in the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra (Yarlung Tsangpo) in Tibet. Despite China’s assurances that these projects will not reduce downstream water flows into Bangladesh’s Jamuna River, Beijing has rarely been forthcoming in sharing data and information. China may seek ways to accommodate the concerns of lower riparian states, including through projects on the Jamuna.</p><p>The geopolitical realities of the region also saw China extend support following Bangladesh’s political crisis in August 2024. Beijing was particularly forthcoming in addressing medical and healthcare challenges at a time when India had stepped back. Healthcare has consequently assumed greater importance in bilateral cooperation, with plans to build the Bangladesh-China Friendship General Hospital in Rangpur, while other ongoing healthcare projects continue.</p> .<p>The frequent references to the One China Policy underscore the importance Bangladeshi leaders attach to relations with China. This is not to suggest that Dhaka and Beijing do not have differences. China’s limited support on the Rohingya issue, the trade imbalance, restricted access for Bangladeshi goods to Chinese markets and project delays remain among the more contentious issues. Beijing has not hidden its irritation at times, as was evident during former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit in July 2024. Nevertheless, the two countries are increasingly viewing each other through a strategic lens, and the relationship has become broad-based and comprehensive.</p><p>The absence of historical baggage has helped. Bangladeshi political parties, irrespective of ideology, are generally not hesitant about being perceived as pro-China, nor are they compelled to demonstrate nationalist credentials vis-à-vis China, in sharp contrast to Dhaka’s approach towards India. Interestingly, there was even a subtle rivalry among mainstream political parties in the past over promoting closer political and economic ties with China.</p><p>Evidently, Tarique Rahman has struck the right chords during his debut foreign tours. The Bangladesh-China joint communiqué’s affirmation that “No matter how the world changes, China will always be a trustworthy good friend, good neighbour and good partner of Bangladesh” speaks volumes about the ground covered in bilateral relations. Undoubtedly, both countries understand each other’s importance. The real test of the partnership, however, will lie in how they navigate emerging geopolitical and economic uncertainties together.</p><p><em>(The writer is a professor at the Jindal School of International Affairs, O P Jindal Global University, Haryana.)</em></p>