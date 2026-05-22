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Thailand scraps its 60-day free visa policy for 90 countries, including India

The revised framework has been approved by Thailand's Cabinet. It will focus towards streamlined entry processes and clearer regulations.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:09 IST
World newsTourismVisaThailand

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