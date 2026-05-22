Thailand scraps its 60-day free visa policy for 90 countries, including India

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thailand">Thailand </a>is scraping its 60-day free visa policy for 90 countries including India, citing this to be an effort to curb crime involving foreign nationals. Thailand is one of the most visited destinations for Indians, and this move will impact the tourists. </p><p>According to a report by <em>AFP</em>, there has been a series of crimes and arrests of high profile foreigners, with cases linked to drug offences, sex-trafficking and businesses being operated without permits. </p><p>The revised framework has been approved by Thailand's Cabinet. It will focus towards streamlined entry processes and clearer regulations.</p><p>Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the new visa-free duration would be decided on a country-by-country basis, with most foreign nationals granted stays of up to 30 days, while some could receive only 15 days, reported <em>AFP</em>.</p>.‘Go back to India’: Japan visa crackdown leaves Indian restaurateur shattered.<p>A government spokesperson said that tourists will be able to renew their visas by visiting immigration office. She said that the 60 days was automatic, however the renewal will be decided by the officer and tourists will have to state their reason for staying longer. </p><p>Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has clarified that they are not targeting any country but rather "individuals abusing the visa system by committing crimes."</p><p>Government spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek said the scheme had allowed some people to exploit its benefits. </p><p>The visa-free period was previously capped at 30 days but was extended to 60 in July 2024 as part of government efforts to boost tourism and the economy.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em> </p>