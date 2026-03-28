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Thailand will have new government next week, PM Anutin Charnvirakul says

The new government will move ​quickly to ⁠deliver a policy statement to parliament so it can begin its work, Anutin told a press conference.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 04:40 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 04:40 IST
World newsThailand

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