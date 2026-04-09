<p>A video from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal </a>has sparked debate on social media, after an Indian tourist was asked to clean gutka spit from street. </p><p>As seen in the video, the Indian tourists allegedly spat gutka on the street from a moving car, following which a resident from Nepal confronted the tourists. </p><p>"Yeh India nahi hai bhai, Nepal hai. Paani daalo jaldi (This is not India, this is Nepal. Pour water quickly)," he stopped them and said. </p>.Six men from Hyderabad detained in Nepal after raid at employer's office.<p>The tourists apologised, and looked visibly embarrassed. The man poured water to clean the stains on the road. The person recording the video noted that the tourists are coming from a big country like India and are making the country dirty. </p><p>"Aap log India se ho. Itna bada desh se aate ho. Idhar aake ganda kar diya," he said. </p><p>The video was posted on Instagram and has garnered over 6 million views and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"He quickly started apologising soo nice," a user commented. </p><p>"Thankyou for teaching then civic sense," another user commented. </p><p>"You taught it very well, this should happen in India too," commented a third.</p><p>Another user commented, "When Nepalese come to our country, work here, and stay here, we don't disrespect you or your country. Yes, they are wrong, but they are apologising. Still, it seems very intentional how you are blaming the entire country. This clearly shows hate. Also, the people in the comment section are also supporting this. This is so sad how you are behaving with guests in your country. If they would have argued, then I would have understood, but they are clearly saying, 'Sorry." </p>