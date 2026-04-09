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'Yeh India nahi, Nepal hai': Nepali man makes Indian tourist clean gutka spit from street

As seen in the video, the Indian tourists allegedly spat gutka on the street from a moving car, following which a resident from Nepal confronted the tourists.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 08:27 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 08:27 IST
India NewsWorld newsNepal

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