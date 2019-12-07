1 killed, 3 hurt during second phase of J’khand polls

One person was killed, while three others sustained injuries when locals clashed with the police outside a polling booth at Sisai constituency in Naxal-infested Gumla district.

The incident took place after security personnel had to open fire to control the irate mob which was charged with attempt to snatch arms of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel during polling. The injured include a cop and a journalist.

Elsewhere in Jharkhand, the polling in 20 Assembly constituencies was peaceful with 63 per cent turnout of voters. Out of these 20 seats, 18 constituencies were in Maoist-zone. Voting for the 18 seats, therefore, took place till 3 pm, unlike the usual practice of 5 pm. Of these 20 constituencies, 16 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

With today’s poll, the fate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been sealed. He is contesting from his fiefdom - Jamshedpur (East) and is pitted against his ministerial colleague and BJP rebel Saryu Rai, besides Congress candidate Gaurav Vallabh, the XLRI professor, who is now AICC national spokesperson.

Naxals set bus on fire

Though 42,000 security personnel, including Central forces, were deployed in the 20 constituencies in seven districts, the Maoists set ablaze a bus carrying the polling staff in Chaibasa. However, no one was injured in the incident. Another bus was requisitioned to carry these officials on election duty.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP is contesting on all the 20 seats which went to polls today. The ruling party is pitted against the Opposition alliance comprising the JMM, Congress and the RJD.

The remaining three phases of elections will take place on December 12, 16 and 20. Counting is slated for December 23.

Cop on poll duty arrested

Meanwhile, a security personnel Rajendra Singh Meena was arrested after he was charged with outraging the modesty of a tribal woman in West Chaibasa district. The cop was deployed there on election duty but raped a tribal woman with the help of a local. He has also been charged with mercilessly assaulting the woman when she resisted. The cop has been forwarded to Chaibasa jail.