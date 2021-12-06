7,476 posts of officers lying vacant in Army

7,476 posts of officers lying vacant in Army, 1,265 in Navy, 621 in IAF

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said the government has taken a number of measures to reduce the shortages

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2021, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 21:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Army has 7,476 vacant posts of officers while the Navy and Air Force have 1,265 and 621 such vacancies, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Monday.

In his written response to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister also said that for "airmen, sailors, junior commissioned officers and other ranks", there are 97,177 vacant posts in the Army, 11,166 vacant posts in the Navy and 4,850 vacant posts in the IAF.

On the question of which regiments of the Army have the maximum vacancies, he responded: "The deficiency is spread across all arms and services of the Indian Army."

Bhatt said the government has taken a number of measures to reduce the shortages.

"These measures include sustained image projection, participation in career fairs and exhibitions and publicity campaign to create awareness among the youth on the advantages of taking up a challenging and satisfying career in the armed forces," the minister mentioned. 

Watch the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Indian Army
Indian Navy
Indian Air Force
Ajay Bhatt

What's Brewing

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

 