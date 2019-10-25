84 out of 90 Haryana MLAs are crorepatis

Eighty-four of the 90 newly-elected MLAs in Haryana are crorepatis while seven has serious criminal charges against them, according to a private election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Haryana also earned the ignominy of witnessing a dip in the number of women MLAs from 13 in 2014 to nine this time.

Independent MLA from Mehem Balraj Kundu is the richest among the MLAs with assets worth Rs 141.19 crore while Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur came second with assets worth Rs 105.54 crore.

Controversial HLP MLA Gopal Kundu, who owned an airline earlier and is facing charges of abetment of suicide and tax fraud among others, is the third richest among them with assets worth Rs 95.43 crore. He also top the list of having liabilities at Rs 78.32 crore.

When it comes to criminal charges, seven MLAs have declared that they face serious charges. Of this, four are from Congress two are independents and one is from HLP, which is Gopal Kundu.

Haryana Assembly in Nut Shell

With Criminal Cases -- 12 (In 2014 -- 9)

With serious criminal cases -- 7 (In 2014 -- 5)

Congress -- 4

HLP -- 1

Independents -- 2

Crorepatis -- 84 (in 2014 -- 75)

BJP -- 37

Congress -- 29

JJP -10

INLD -- 1

HLP -- 1

Independents -- 6

Average assets per MLA -- Rs. 18.29 crore (In 2014 -- Rs 12.97 crore)

Number of re-elected MLAs -- 29.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2014 -- Rs 13.73 crore

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2019 -- Rs 16.98 crore

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2014 to 2019: Rs 3.25 crores (24%)

Richest MLAs

Balraj Kundu (Ind) -- Mehem -- Rs 141.19 crore

Kuldpeep Bishnoi (Congress) -- Adampur -- Rs 105.54 crore

Gopal Kanda (HLP) -- Sirsa -- Rs 95.43 crore

Poorest MLAs

Balbir Singh (Congress) -- Israna -- Rs 40.85 lakh

Satya Parkash (BJP) --Pataudi -- Rs 45.64 lakh

Praveen Dagar (BJP) -- Hathin -- Rs 57.01 lakh

Education

27 -- between Class 5 and Class 12

62 -- graduate or above

Age

10 -- between 31 and 40 years

17 -- between 41 and 50 years

57 -- between 51 and 70 years

6 -- between 71 and 80 years

Gender