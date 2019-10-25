84 out of 90 Haryana MLAs are crorepatis

Eighty-four of the 90 newly-elected MLAs in Haryana are crorepatis while seven has serious criminal charges against them, according to a private election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
Haryana also earned the ignominy of witnessing a dip in the number of women MLAs from 13 in 2014 to nine this time.
Independent MLA from Mehem Balraj Kundu is the richest among the MLAs with assets worth Rs 141.19 crore while Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur came second with assets worth Rs 105.54 crore.
Controversial HLP MLA Gopal Kundu, who owned an airline earlier and is facing charges of abetment of suicide and tax fraud among others, is the third richest among them with assets worth Rs 95.43 crore. He also top the list of having liabilities at Rs 78.32 crore.
When it comes to criminal charges, seven MLAs have declared that they face serious charges. Of this, four are from Congress two are independents and one is from HLP, which is Gopal Kundu.
Haryana Assembly in Nut Shell
With Criminal Cases -- 12 (In 2014 -- 9)
With serious criminal cases -- 7 (In 2014 -- 5)
Congress -- 4
HLP -- 1
Independents -- 2
Crorepatis -- 84 (in 2014 -- 75)
BJP -- 37
Congress -- 29
JJP -10
INLD -- 1
HLP -- 1
Independents -- 6
Average assets per MLA -- Rs. 18.29 crore (In 2014 -- Rs 12.97 crore)
Number of re-elected MLAs -- 29.
Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2014 -- Rs 13.73 crore
Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2019 -- Rs 16.98 crore
Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2014 to 2019: Rs 3.25 crores (24%)
Richest MLAs
Balraj Kundu (Ind) -- Mehem -- Rs 141.19 crore
Kuldpeep Bishnoi (Congress) -- Adampur -- Rs 105.54 crore
Gopal Kanda (HLP) -- Sirsa -- Rs 95.43 crore
Poorest MLAs
Balbir Singh (Congress) -- Israna -- Rs 40.85 lakh
Satya Parkash (BJP) --Pataudi -- Rs 45.64 lakh
Praveen Dagar (BJP) -- Hathin -- Rs 57.01 lakh
Education
27 -- between Class 5 and Class 12
62 -- graduate or above
Age
10 -- between 31 and 40 years
17 -- between 41 and 50 years
57 -- between 51 and 70 years
6 -- between 71 and 80 years
Gender
9 are women (In 2014, 13 were women)
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here