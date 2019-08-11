9 held for thrashing woman on suspicion of child theft

Nine persons have been arrested for allegedly thrashing a woman suspecting her to a child lifter, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar said, "The incident took place on Saturday evening in Raheli village when villagers caught a woman hiding in a sugarcane field."

Suspecting that the woman was there to steal children, they tied her to a tree and beat her up, Kumar added.

During questioning, it came to light that she is a resident of Shahpur village.

The officer said that on the complaint registered by the father of the woman, a case has been registered against the nine persons.