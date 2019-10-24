Aaditya Thackeray leads by 37,757 votes from Worli

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray establishes a comfortable lead in Worli assembly constituency where he is making his electoral debut.

The 29-year-old Thackeray scion has established a lead of over 37,757 votes against NCP's Suresh Mane in Worli after the seventh round of counting.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has established a lead of 6595 votes over his BJP rival Gopichand Padalkar in Baramati.

Follow live updates of Maharashtra Election Result here.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde is leading over his rival and BJP minister Pankaja Munde by 1,654 votes.

Follow live updates of Haryana Election Result here.