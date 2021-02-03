ACB officials conduct raids on seven govt officials

The Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Tuesday morning conducted raids on the premises of seven government officials in connection with the disproportionate assets cases.

The raids were conducted at around 36 places, including in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Kolar, Ballari, Chitradurga and in Dharwad. The searches were conducted under the supervision of the superintendents of police. The officials seized gold jewellery, silver ornaments, cash and important documents relating to land during the raid.

According to police the simultaneous raids were conducted on Devraj Kallesh, Executive Engineer in the Minor Irrigation Department, Shiggaon, Dharwad; Pandurang Garag, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Bengaluru Region in Malleswaram; Jayaraj K V, Joint Director of Town Planning, Mangaluru Mahanagara Palike; Dr S N Vijay Kumar, District Health Officer, Kolar; Dr Srinivasa, Head of Department, Pharmacology, KIMS, Koppal; Channabasappa Avati, Junior Engineer, PWD, Magadi Sub-Division and Srinivas, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Dharwad. The officials have continued their search and investigation.

After a preliminary investigation, the police who were conducting search till evening told that in Jayaraj’s house they found that he owns two residences, three sites and found Rs 11 lakh in cash, Rs 10 lakh worth insurance bonds, Rs 77 lakh balance in several bank accounts, Rs 20 lakh fixed deposit in his wife’s name, 191 grams of gold jewellery and one kg silver ornaments.

In Devaraj’s premises police found he owned two houses, two sites, two cars, 26 acres agricultural land among other valuables where as Vijay Kumar’s was found to own raid the police have found three houses, three flats, three sites in his name, a hospital, two cars, a two-wheeler, Rs 61.21 lakh balance in various banks and 1 acre and 134 guntas of agricultural land.

In Pandurang Garg’s raid the police have found two houses, a flat, three cars, a tractor, three two-wheelers, 1.16 kg gold jewellery, Rs 20 lakh worth insurance policy, 31 kg silver articles, 10-acre agricultural land, Rs 4.44 lakh in cash, Rs 20 lakh worth household articles.