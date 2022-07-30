ADGP warns of action against objectionable social media contents

ADGP (Law and order) Alok Kumar said that the police are monitoring the contents in social media. Necessary legal action will be taken against those who post provocative and objectionable contents that aim at disturbing peace in the district.

He said that legal action will be taken against those who are spreading rumours under Section 107 of CrPC and will be sent to judicial custody if there is a violation.

"Media should also behave responsibly," he said.

Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that people should be responsible while using social media. "Our priority is to crack the case pertaining to murder of Fazil in Surathkal and maintaining law and order."

He said that the social media monitoring cell in the Commissionerate limits is monitoring all the offensive, objectionable and provocative contents posted in social media.

The social media monitoring cell has dedicated seven to eight personnel who are continuously monitoring objectionable contents in social media. The identity, account details, and phone numbers of those who post objectionable contents are being collected and action will be taken against them.

“Many in the peace meeting have demanded a ban on internet service to check provocative messages on social media, which cause disturbances in the society. We do not wish to cause trouble to people unnecessarily. Already, people are facing inconvenience with the imposition of Section 144 in the district. People should be more responsible while using social media,” said the commissioner of police.