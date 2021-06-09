After Sitharaman's tweet, Nilekani expresses regret over tax e-filing portal glitches

On June 7, Infosys faced the fury of frustrated Twitterati as the newly launched tax e-filing portal was not working due to technical glitches.

After a slew of complaints, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had taken to Twitter to ask both Infosys and chairman Nandan Nilekani to resolve the issue soon and not let down taxpayers in terms of 'quality of service'.

The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority. https://t.co/iRtyKaURLc — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 8, 2021

Since then, Nilekani responded to the Tweet expressing his regret over the technical issues faced by users on day one. He said Infosys is working on fixing the problems and the initial glitches observed should be resolved during the week.