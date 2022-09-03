AIADMK@50: Fraught with factional feuds

“AIADMK is a real people’s movement headed by a leader who has committed herself to the people. Even after me, the AIADMK will continue to serve the people (of Tamil Nadu) for centuries together.”

A video of the fiery speech J Jayalalithaa delivered in the Tamil Nadu assembly in January 2016 – months before leading her party to a second consecutive term in power – is still pinned on the AIADMK’s official Twitter account.

The ‘Puratchi Thalaivi’ obviously didn’t foresee that the party she and her mentor, M G Ramachandran, had nurtured would plunge into a crisis immediately after her death on December 5, 2016 – just 10 months after her proclamation in the state assembly.

Six years have passed since Jayalalithaa breathed her last, but the AIADMK – now out of power since May 2021 – is still fraught with factional feuds, with multiple leaders claiming leadership, even as the party is just a month away from its 50th anniversary. The claimants include two former chief ministers – Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS). EPS leads a faction that controls the majority in the party forums.

He won a court victory against OPS, his rival and former party coordinator, on Friday. Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran are also in the fray.

Founded by MGR in 1972, AIADMK has had a special place in Tamil Nadu’s political history post-1967 as it ruled the state for 30 years, much more than its parent party, DMK. Jayalalithaa transformed the AIADMK into a cadre-based outfit. Her authoritarian style of functioning helped bring “military-like” discipline to the party.

She, however, did not leave a clear succession plan and that is why, in much of these six years after her demise, the AIADMK has been fighting itself, not its arch-rival DMK, which is now firmly back in the saddle after being out of power in Tamil Nadu for a decade.

The AIADMK has not won any election after 2016 and is facing a near-existential crisis in its golden jubilee year.

“The AIADMK since its inception in 1972 has functioned under a centralized leadership. The leaders, MGR and Jayalalithaa, were very popular figures and they were the driving force of the AIADMK,” political analyst P Ramajayam says.

“The party suffers as it lacks the star value. The current leadership is uninspiring and are not able to revitalize the cadre”.

The endless infighting has prompted many leaders and cadres to switch allegiance, not only to the ruling DMK, which obviously offers better prospects, but also to the BJP, which is yet to gain much popularity in the state, but has more resources and power.

The AIADMK’s support-base, however, hasn’t apparently shrunk much, as it received 33% votes and won 66 seats in the 234-member state assembly in the 2021 polls – its best performance in a losing election so far.

But infighting stymied its public engagements in the past one year. The party ended up ceding much of the opposition space to the BJP.

Though its late leaders championed the cause of social welfare with programmes like MGR’s mid-day meals and Jayalalithaa’s ‘Amma Canteen’, the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP forced it to maintain silence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comment on freebies sparked a debate.

“AIADMK is complete only when all the four – EPS, OPS, Sasikala, and TTV come together. The last three may not have much support, but they have the potential to affect the electoral prospects of the AIADMK. So, the only way is to unite all the factions,” said Ramajayam.