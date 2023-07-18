Airport brawl over 'stolen' food, FB post help mother-son reunite after 17 years

A mother in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram reunited with her son who had been missing for 17 long years, all thanks to a Facebook post.

17 years ago, a Kerala youth went to the UK in search of a job, after which his whereabouts were unknown until July 10, as reported by The Indian Express.

The 37-year-old had reportedly landed in Delhi on July 6 on an emergency certificate that was issued to him by the High Commission of India in London.

On July 10, he was spotted quarreling with a cafeteria staff at the international terminal after he had allegedly stolen food that was on display. Witnessing this scene, an advocate Deepak Joseph intervened and paid for the food. She told the publication that he was unable to share details of his family.

“I sought his details after finding that he had reached India on an emergency passport. He could not give clear answers about his family in Kerala. He looked disturbed. He had only two dollars and an old mobile phone with no SIM card.”

Though she could not stay back to help him owing to her pre-scheduled programmes, she posted a photograph of him on Facebook in hopes of a lead.

“The same evening, a person shared the contact number of a police officer in the same jurisdiction as his address. When I contacted the police, they told me his mother had already reached the station. She told me the person in the photo was her son, who had left for the UK 17 years back and lost contact with his family.”

His mother informed that upon his departure to the UK, he would rarely call home and never shared anything about his job there.

Upon finding out the details of the man, she set out in Delhi to search for him.

On July 16, he reunited with his mother in Delhi who had thought that she had “lost him forever.”