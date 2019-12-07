Another PIL seeks SIT probe in Hyderabad encounter

An advocate, M L Sharma on Saturday filed a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to appoint an SIT of retired top court judges, to conduct investigation with the help of CBI into “a clear case of planned killing of four innocent persons” in Hyderabad on December 6.

“It is a clear violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. A persons is innocent till guilt is proved. However in the present case, the guilt was not established but four persons have been declared as convicts and killed by the police due to media hue and cry and statements by some politicians,” he said in his plea.

He cited Article 21 to contend that it guaranteed the right to fair trial to each citizen and would never allow any police personnel to resort to extra-judicial killing.

Sharma made Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan and Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal as respondents and sought actions against them for making provocative statements.

He also sought a compensation of Rs 20 lakhs each to the family members of the accused killed in police custody.

He also asked the court to restrain media and leaders from making provocative statements and debates during pendency of trial for rape, murder and crime against anyone including women.