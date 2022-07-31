'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' turning into mass movement: PM Modi

During his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is turning into a mass movement, and urged people to put the tricolour as their profile pictures on social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

“Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from August 13 to 15, the government has started a special movement called ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes,” said Modi.

Modi said that August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the tiranga. I urge all of you to put the tiranga as a profile picture on your social media.

He said that Independence started 75 years ago. “Today we started our discussion on 75 years of Independence, with a visit across the country. The next time we meet, the journey of our next 25 years will have already begun,” Modi said.

“We all have to join for our beloved tricolour to be hoisted at our homes and those of our loved ones. Do share with me how you celebrated Independence Day, if you did anything special, this time. Next time, we will talk again about the different colours of our Amrit Parv,” said PM Modi.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a celebration of 75 years of Independence, and it started on March 12, 2021. The celebration is a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence and will end on August 15, 2023.