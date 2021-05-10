BBMP sets up 380-bed Covid Care Centre on GKVK campus

A 12-doctor team will work at the centre with 12 nurses, 24 paramedics and 36 helping staff, all of whom will work in three shifts

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2021, 22:44 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 01:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo/B K Janardhan

The BBMP has set up a 380-bed Covid Care Centre at the Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra (GKVK) campus with oxygenated beds.

MLA S R Vishwanath, Yelahanka, said 80 beds will be assigned for both men and women Covid patients. While 170 beds are normal ones, 50 beds will have oxygen facilities, an official said.

Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byregowda said the campus’ green ambiance will help patients recover faster.

A 12-doctor team will work at the centre with 12 nurses, 24 paramedics and 36 helping staff, all of whom will work in three shifts. Dieticians have also been roped in.

All patients are provided food six times a day, an official said.

 

