BBMP to restart welfare programmes after two years

After a two-year delay, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will finally start implementing the welfare schemes it had put on the backburner due to the pandemic.

"We could not implement many programmes owing to the pandemic, but things will change now," said Sharath B, Special Commissioner (Welfare), BBMP.

According to Sharath, two rounds of discussions were held in January and February this year, and the (BBMP) administrator has approved funds to take up many welfare programmes.

According to details accessed by DH, the BBMP plans to implement welfare programmes to the tune of Rs 45 crore pertaining to the allocation of 2021-22 alone. For 2019-20, the allocation was Rs 53 crore and for 2020-21, Rs 19 crore.

"Over the past two years, we were able to take up only routine programmes such as reimbursement of school fees. We have prepared an action plan for other programmes and intend to implement them at the earliest," he added.

The various schemes that the civic body plans to take up now include the distribution of wheelchairs to the disabled, financial aid for economically weaker sections and working women, 'Onti Mane' (a housing project that offers Rs 5 lakh to individuals from the SC/ST, OBC and minority), distribution of sewing machines, and other self-help programmes for women and transgenders.

Files pending approval

A senior BBMP official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the civic body's welfare department had many files pending. "There are many files from 2018, which are still pending approval."