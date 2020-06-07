Bengaluru reports 18 COVID-19 cases

Municipal health officials reported 18 new Covid-19 cases in the city on Saturday, one of the highest numbers in recent days. Of these, 15 are new cases and health officials do not know the source of the disease for seven people.

Another seven people with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) tested positive at various hospitals in the city. These people range from a four-year-old boy to a 67-year-old man. An additional case — a 29-year-old man with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) — also tested positive.

One case, that of a 27-year-old man, is an interstate traveller. He had returned from Maharashtra. The danger of the disease spreading from interstate travellers became real on Saturday when P4852, a 52-year-old woman, was found to have contracted Covid-19 from a 21-year-old man who had come from Tamil Nadu in the second half of May and tested positive on May 26.

The days’ last case, a 45-year-old woman, is said to have contracted the disease from a 56-year-old man who is a member of a large cluster of Covid-19 cases stemming from a 61-year-old woman with SARI, who tested positive on May 28.

The new numbers come at a time when the city has 49 active containment zones as per the BBMP war room information obtained 24 hours before the filing of this

report.