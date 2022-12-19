B'luru woman ends life a month after husband's suicide

Bengaluru woman ends life a month after husband's suicide

The husband had suffered financial losses and had reportedly killed himself in his Magadi Road office about a month ago

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 19 2022, 01:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 04:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 24-year-old woman allegedly killed herself, weeks after her husband died by suicide reportedly due to a financial loss.

Soundarya was found hanging at her parents’ house in Kadugodi police station limits, East Bengaluru, on Saturday night. Police said Soundarya had been depressed since the death of her husband, Dhananjaya (33). 

Dhananjaya, an auditor by profession, had suffered financial losses and had reportedly killed himself in his Magadi Road office about a month ago. Magadi Road police are investigating the suicide. 

After her husband’s death, Soundarya left his Nagarabhavi home and moved to her parents’ home with her one-and-a-half-year-old child, police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Suicide
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

Love, longing and belonging

Love, longing and belonging

Kings and temples of power

Kings and temples of power

Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business

Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business

DH Toon | The real game

DH Toon | The real game

A formidable fort sans the roar

A formidable fort sans the roar

 