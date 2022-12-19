Bengaluru woman ends life a month after husband's suicide

A 24-year-old woman allegedly killed herself, weeks after her husband died by suicide reportedly due to a financial loss.

Soundarya was found hanging at her parents’ house in Kadugodi police station limits, East Bengaluru, on Saturday night. Police said Soundarya had been depressed since the death of her husband, Dhananjaya (33).

Dhananjaya, an auditor by profession, had suffered financial losses and had reportedly killed himself in his Magadi Road office about a month ago. Magadi Road police are investigating the suicide.

After her husband’s death, Soundarya left his Nagarabhavi home and moved to her parents’ home with her one-and-a-half-year-old child, police said.