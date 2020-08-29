'Bharat built on courageous, self-reliant people'

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha said, “Bharat is built on courageous, self-reliant people and the country rises to any challenge.”

Sinha, who digitally inaugurated a seminar on ‘Covid-19 Challenges and Able Management’, organised by Suttur Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Mutt, as part of the 105th birth anniversary of seer Shivaratri Rajendra Swami, on Saturday, was addressing from Srinagar.

He said, “The citizens are gearing up for Atmanirbhar Bharat during the challenging time of Covid-19. The pandemic will pass, as we will soon have a vaccine. We will also help other nations.”

Recalling his association with JSS Mahavidyapeetha, he lauded its services. “JSS Hospital responded spontaneously in providing care to patients and support to their family members. Clinical trial of ‘Covishield’, a vaccine for Covid, by the institution is an example of how it responded during pandemic,” he said.

He requested B Suresh, pro-chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research to formulate a mechanism for student and teacher exchange programme between Jammu and Kashmir and JSS Institutions.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade said, “Covid has all the characters of a demon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to lockdown the country yielded results.”

“Now, the fear of Covid has declined and the people are cautious. However, the virus is spreading to rural areas. As per reports from SDM Medical College Hospital in Dharwad, a majority of the infected were from urban areas earlier, but, now people from rural regions are being infected,” he said.

Heggade asked Medical Education Minister, also Covid in-charge, Dr K Sudhakar to ensure that no non-Covid patient will be deprived of treatment.

“Many hospitals are denying treatment or admission to patients during emergency like heart issues. Several people have lost life due to non-availability of treatment. Without influence, it has become difficult to get admission in hospitals. The hospitals must offer first aid and treatment to patients,” Heggade said.

Replying, the minister said, “The state is effectively fighting Covid. No other virus had spread as fast as Covid, but, fortunately, the death rate is less. The state has 1.6% death rate.”

According to him, out of three lakh plus cases, 2.2 lakh persons have recovered and 80,000 cases are active in the state.