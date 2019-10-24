BJP leads in Haryana, Congress close on the heels

Manohar Lal Khattar. Photo credit: PTI Photo

Early trends from in Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 show that its advantage BJP in 25 seats, Congress in 11 seats, INLD in 1 seat and JJP in 3 seats. 

After a month-long campaign, the voting process in 90 Assembly seats with a total of 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, the D-day is finally here. An upbeat BJP is confident to retain power while the Opposition Congress is looking down the barrel, according to the exit polls.

CM candidate Manohar Lal Khttar predicted a 65-70 seat win for BJP, and the exit polls have confirmed his confidence. 

The counting of the votes began from 8 am and the early trend is showing a lead for BJP but Congress is closely following.

