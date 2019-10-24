BJP-Shiv Sena cross halfway mark; Congress-NCP trail

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena have crossed the halfway mark as the alliance is leading in 171 seats, as of 12 noon. The Congress and NCP alliance is ahead in 85 seats.

While the BJP alone is leading in 105 seats, the Shiv Sena is eyeing the chief minister's post in the state. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party will also insist on a 50:50 power sharing formula with the BJP.

This is the first election in which a member of the Shiv Sena family is participating in the electoral process. Aaditya Thackeray, who is contesting from Worli constituency, was leading in the early trends.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Result: Live Updates

Earlier, the BJP widenined its lead during the counting of votes in the Maharashtra Assembly election. The BJP was leading is 103 seats while its alliance Shiv Sena in 66 seats.

Sharad-Pawar led NCP was leading in more number of seats than the Congress. The Congress and NCP were leading in 39 and 47 seats, respectively.

State BJP president and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil leading from Kothrud in Pune. Post-counting, Patil, a Maratha from Kolhapur,will play a major role.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had crossed the halfway mark, while the Congress-NCP alliance was in disarray. As of 10 am, the BJP was leading in 105 seats while its alliance Shiv Sena in 67 seats. The Congress was ahead in 36 seats and Sharad Pawar-led NCP in 47 seats.

Early trends in the Maharashtra Assembly election counting showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance Shiv Sena took lead, while Congress and NCP alliance was trailing.

As of 8:30 am, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is leading in 53 seats, while the Congress-NCP are ahead only in 16 seats. Other political parties are leading in six seats.

Early morning, the Maharashtra unit of BJP started making 'victory' preparations at its headquarters in Mumbai. BJP officials gave order for 5,000 'laddus' and for putting up a huge screen to see the live coverage of counting. Orders for garlands are also placed, a party official said on Wednesday.

BJP workers have been asked to reach the party headquarter located near Mantralaya or the state secretariat, in south Mumbai after 10 am on Thursday when the poll trends are expected to emerge.

Voting for the total 288 seats was held on October 21, which saw a voter turnout of 61.13%.