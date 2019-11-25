BJP to protect J'khand 'jal', 'jungle, 'jameen': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state would continue to protect Jharkhand's 'jal', jungle and 'jameen' (water, forest and land).

Addressing a poll meeting here, the prime minister congratulated the Raghubar Das-led for completing his five- year term, a first in Jharkhand since it attained statehood.

Condemning last week's Naxal violence in the poll-bound state, the PM also paid tribute to the four policemen who were killed in the attack.

"The BJP govt has provided good governance in Jharkhand over the past five years. That is why, for the first time in the state's history, a chief minister completed his five-year term," he noted.

Modi insisted that the Jharkhand government has worked day and night to end corruption in the last five years.

"The BJP governments at the Centre and the state would continue to protect Jharkhand's 'jal', jungle and 'jameen' (water, forest and land), no matter what the opposition parties say. The state has made efforts to curb naxalism in the state and would continue to fight against the menace," he added.