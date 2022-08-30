BMTC driver’s hanging: Hundreds protest at RR Nagar depot 

Several BMTC drivers and conductors, backed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sat on a protest at the RR Nagar depot after a driver killed himself alleging corruption and harassment by officials.
Protestors clamouring for justice for BMTC driver Hola Basappa, who hanged himself at the RR Nagar depot, demanded action against the accused officials.
"Workers have to pay bribes to get the day's work. If the superior doesn't assign the work, it would be considered loss of pay. Similarly, a bribe is a must to get leave," an employee said.
AAP’s Mohan Dasari said that the BMTC has witnessed three deaths in the last two days. He criticised officials for corruption and mismanagement.
