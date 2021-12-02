Bommai discusses Omicron variant with Mandaviya; calls for booster dose to health workers

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday called on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and discussed about the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron'.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bommai said the health minister told him that the Centre is watching the current developments.

"I discussed two issues. One was about controlling the spread of Covid-19 and the other was about the new variant," the chief minister said.

The decision on administering Covid-19 booster dose to health workers will be taken after discussion with expert committees, he said.

The CM requested the Union Minister to supply vaccines to give booster dose to health workers.

On Fertiliser shortage in Karnataka, the CM said Mandaviya, who is also holding fertiliser portfolio assured to supply fertiliser as per the earlier decided quota.

The CM flagged the issue of short supply of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) to state for the past two months and requested to increase the supply.

During his meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the CM asked the Union MInister to ensure Upper Bhadra Project to get national status in the scheduled December 9 meeting of the high committee of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The CM also requested the Union Minister not to approve Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Cauvery-Krishna-Godavari-Mahanadhi river linking project without consultation of the state government.

The CM further requested the Union Minister not to approve the Tamil Nadu government's proposed Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link project without giving approval to Karnataka's Mekedatu project.

On shortage of vaccine for foot-and-mouth disease to cattle, the CM said he is aware of the issue and already directed the Animal Husbandry Department to increase the supply of vaccine in disease-hit regions.

The CM also called on Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju and sought support for further development of court and law infrastructure in Karnataka.

