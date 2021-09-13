Bommai meets new Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

On the occasion, Bommai also met Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi and BL Santhosh

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took a special flight to Gandhinagar to congratulate Gujarat's new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who was sworn in Monday.

Bommai met Patel at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. He was accompanied by Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and Health Minister K Sudhakar.

On the occasion, Bommai also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh.

Before leaving, Bommai met 35 newly-elected BJP members of the Belagavi City Corporation. The new councillors also met BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.  

