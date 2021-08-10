BWSSB worker dies after jetting machine nozzle hits him on face

A BWSSB sanitary worker died after being hit by the nozzle of the jetting machine while clearing a manhole in US Layout in Sanjaynagar.

Nelamangala resident Shivakumar was a sanitary worker outsourced by Navodya Service Centre.

A Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) engineer who visited the spot said the incident occurred at 12 pm on Monday.

“A complaint was received about a blockage in the drain system on Saturday. Workers had gone there to clear the blockage on Monday morning. The jetting machine’s nozzle was lowered into the drain, but it got stuck and it had to be pulled back. We don’t know what caused the nozzle to come out with such force and hit Shivakumar on the face,” the engineer said.

First such accident

Shivakumar was severely injured below his eye and the area between his brows. “He was rushed to Ramaiah Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. This is the first incident of its kind in the BWSSB’s history,” the engineer said.

Asked if Shivakumar wore safety gear, a senior official said: “Before leaving the service station, every worker must sign the registry stating he is wearing the safety equipment. This is the first incident and we are shocked.”

The incident comes a year after a sanitary worker was blinded while spraying bleach-mixed water to sanitise the city. The BWSSB later ordered the outsourcing agency to pay compensation to the worker.

Samuel Sathyaseelan, a PhD student at JNU studying the plight of sanitary workers, said the BWSSB must review their safety measures.

“Rules exist only in the book but are barely followed. Mestris (supervisors) and engineers must be present at the worksite, but are hardly seen. Their absence makes it difficult to bring accountability in enforcing safety,” he said.

