BWSSB's water adalat on April 7

BWSSB's water adalat on April 7

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 06 2022, 01:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 02:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city on Thursday between 9.30 am and 11.30 am. 

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections will be settled at the event. 

Consumers from the BWSSB’s West-1, Southwest-1, Southeast-1, South-1, East-2, East-1, North Village-2, Central-1, Northwest-1, and Northwest-4 subdivisions can participate.

Call 1916 for more details or report any problems related to the water supply. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Bengaluru
BWSSB
Water adalat

What's Brewing

Former Miss Ukraine takes up arms for a cause

Former Miss Ukraine takes up arms for a cause

Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor

Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor

Man carries wife to hospital on cart, probe ordered

Man carries wife to hospital on cart, probe ordered

In Pics | Asia’s Best Restaurants in 2022

In Pics | Asia’s Best Restaurants in 2022

5 Bollywood-inspired fashion trends to keep an eye on

5 Bollywood-inspired fashion trends to keep an eye on

 