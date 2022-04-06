BWSSB's water adalat on April 7

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city on Thursday between 9.30 am and 11.30 am.

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections will be settled at the event.

Consumers from the BWSSB’s West-1, Southwest-1, Southeast-1, South-1, East-2, East-1, North Village-2, Central-1, Northwest-1, and Northwest-4 subdivisions can participate.

Call 1916 for more details or report any problems related to the water supply.

