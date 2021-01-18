'China building infra near Indian borders for many yrs'

China building infrastructure along Indian borders for several years: MEA

MEA responds to media reports of China building a village in Arunachal Pradesh

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 18 2021, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 18:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Responding to reports of China undertaking construction work along the Arunachal Pradesh border, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the neighbouring country had carried out such activities along the Indian borders several times in the past as well.

"We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years," ANI quoted MEA as saying.

The ministry added, "In response, our government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border. Government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh".

Furthermore, the ministry said, "Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

China
India
Arunachal Pradesh

