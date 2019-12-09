City gets health centre for children ailing from cancer

In a bid to provide effective treatment and palliative care to children suffering from cancer from rural areas, the Bengaluru-based Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation on Sunday launched ‘Lakshmi Children’s Health Centre’ in Gandhinagar.

The three-storied health centre is equipped with all modern facilities to treat and provide care to cancer patients.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan, former minister R V Deshpande and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated the centre.

“I am delighted to see that the centre has all the modern facility to treat kids ailing from cancer. It is impossible for the government alone to come up with such a treatment centre. It is highly laudable that the Foundation, with the help of donors, has set up this centre,” Dr Ashwath Narayan said.

Lamenting that several children are deprived of effective treatment due to financial condition, former minister R V Deshpande said: “We will adopt two children from the centre, and fund their treatment expenses.”

Explaining that the centre provides a homely environment for ailing kids and their parents, Dr B S Satish, chairperson of the Foundation said: “The treatment duration ranges from six months to one year. Hence all facilities have been provided at the centre for kids and parents to stay till the completion of treatment. There are about 35 rooms and every floor has a well-equipped kitchen to serve the patients and their attendants free of cost. The treatment will be provided either free of cost or at a nominal rate to the patients from a financially poor background.”