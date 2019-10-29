CM post was never offered to Sena: Devendra Fadnavis

Amidst growing tensions between the two saffron allies, BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday made it clear that the BJP had never offered the Shiv Sena the CM's chair on a two-and-a-half-years rotation.

Shiv Sena leaders have maintained that when the alliance deal was finalised for the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha polls between BJP President Amit Shah and his Shiv Sena counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, the CM post and a 50-50 power-sharing ratio was finalised.

"Amit Bhai (Shah) has confirmed nothing has been decided on CM post to Shiv Sena. No formula is decided yet," Fadnavis said at the annual Diwali luncheon meeting with journalists.

Asked whether there was any demand on the post of Deputy Chief Minister, he said the Shiv Sena had not made any demand yet.

"If they make a demand, we will decide on merit," he said.

When asked about whether the post of Deputy CM will be given to Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray, he said, "It is for the Shiv Sena to decide what role he would play."

Fadnavis, an astute politician, said that very soon a "BJP-led government" will be in place giving a stable and efficient government of MahaYuti for five years.

He said that on Wednesday, the BJP legislative party will meet to elect its new leader. "You all know that...just wait for a day....Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and BJP President (and Union Home Minister) Amit Shah have said about it," Fadnavis said.

It may be recalled in election rallies, PM Modi had said "Desh me Narendra, Pradesh me Devendra" (Narendra in the country, Devendra in the state) while Shah had described him as "the current and future CM" of Maharashtra.