Cong announces first list of candidates for Goa polls; Rane's candidature on hold

Congress on Thursday cleared eight candidates for the Goa Assembly elections, including former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat but the name of another former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane has been put on hold.

The Congress Central Election Committee cleared eight out of 10 candidates recommended by the Screening Committee at a meeting held on December 11. However, sources said, the CEC did not clear the names for Pernam and Poriem.

Rane, who has been an MLA for over 40 years, was cleared by the Screening Committee for Poriem but party president Sonia Gandhi decided to keep the name of the former chief minister on hold after she was informed about a situation at the former CM's end.

Rane's son Vishwajit Rane had shifted to BJP soon after the 2017 Assembly elections. Sources said Rane is under pressure from family not to contest this time, as the BJP has plans to field his daughter or son's wife in the seat. Sources said the party high command has been apprised of the situation and it decided to put on hold Rane's candidature.

At the same time, Kamat has been named as a candidate from his sitting seat Margao.

The first list of Congress came even as the party is in talks with NCP on forming an alliance in state, while Goa Forward Party leadership met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Shiv Sena has also expressed its willingness to enter into an alliance with Congress in Goa.

The party is fielding Sudhir Kandolkar, who left the BJP after being denied seat in 2020 bypolls, from Mapusa, while former Panaji Corporation Mayor Tony Rodrigues from Taleigo.

Independent MLA Rajesh Verenkar is fielded from Ponda, while from Mormugao, Goa Congress vice president Sankalp Amonkar is fielded. Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco will fight from Curtorim.

Yuri Alemao will fight from Cuncolim, which was represented by his father Jaochim Alemao. Yuri and his father had shifted from Congress after being denied a seat earlier but returned to Congress recently. From Quepem, which is represented by Deputy Chief Minister Babu Kavlekar, the Congress has fielded Altone D'Costa.

