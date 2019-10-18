Congress a party of Pakistan sympathizers: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday castigated the Congress as a party with "Pakistan sympathizers", saying their leaders say all that pleases Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in Gohana in poll-bound Haryana, Modi said that Pakistan has been strengthening its position across the globe using statements made by Congress leaders.

“What is the chemistry between them, and for whom? The statements of Congress leaders on J&K are being used by Pakistan on global forums. The Jawan and Kisan are not secure under the Congress,” he said, while trying to strike a chord with the audience on the abrogation of Article 370.

Elsewhere in Haryana’s Mahindergarh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi trained guns at Modi for putting the economy in tatters.

“Modi has no sense of economics,” Rahul said.

The rally was originally to be addressed by Sonia Gandhi, who could not make it.

Rahul accused Modi of using diversionary tactics to win elections.

“You all know how he won elections. Now it’s the same tactics when article 370, Kashmir, moon mission and Jim Corbett is talked by them,” he said.

Rahul said that the Modi government was playing divisive politics making Hindus fight with Muslims, Jats with non-Jats, north Indians with south Indians.

“The world is making fun. Modi is dividing the nation,” he alleged.

Prime Minister Modi on the other side said a strong government at the Centre was needed, which is why voting for the BJP in Haryana on October 21 was important.

He said that his focus is now on the Jal Jeevan Mission where his government has earmarked Rs 3.5 lakh crore for water projects.