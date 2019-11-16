Congress divided over Hindutva credentials of Shiv Sena

Despite opening up talks with the Shiv Sena for a power-sharing agreement, Congress appears to be divided over the ‘Hindutva’ credentials of its newest ally, particularly its views on Vinayak Savarkar and its role in the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

In the middle of this dilemma, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has set up a meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, during which a final view is expected to be taken on the formation of the grand coalition in Maharashtra.

While a section of the senior leaders, including A K Antony, have conveyed their staunch opposition to any tie-up with Shiv Sena, the leaders from Maharashtra have cited the Congress’ alliance with “communal” Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala for decades together.

“If we can have an alliance with communal IUML, why not Shiv Sena,” a senior Congress leader from Maharashtra told DH.

Another party leader chimed in, contending that even Muslims in Maharashtra view Shiv Sena as a “lesser evil” when compared with the BJP, as he made a case for supporting a Sena-led government in the state.

Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and K C Venugopal met Gandhi on Friday and apprised her of the situation. Even as Congress-NCP held talks with Shiv Sena leaders, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge said a final call on supporting the Shiv Sena will be taken only on Sunday, when Pawar is expected to meet Gandhi. “We will follow what our high command directs us,” Kharge said in an informal chat with reporters here.

Congress leaders from Maharashtra are already upset over the time taken by the central leadership to give a go-ahead for the grand alliance in the state. A section of the leaders have already started talking of portfolios they could get in the power-sharing agreement.

The names of Nana Patole and Vijay Wadettiwar were being talked about as possible candidates for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post, which the Congress hopes to get.

The party was also hopeful of getting the post of the assembly Speaker, but NCP has been insisting on it citing its higher strength in the House.