Congress slams Dushyant for joining hands with BJP

As Dushyant Chautala padded up as Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Congress has launched a sharp attack accusing him of betraying the trust of voters.

Jananayak Janata Party, helmed by Dushyant, had campaigned against the BJP in Haryana and Congress leaders spent no time digging out his campaign videos with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading the attack.

As Dushyant's father Ajay Chautala, serving a jail term in Tihar in the teachers' recruitment scam, walked out on furlough to attend his son's swearing-in ceremony, Priyanka slammed the move with a pithy tweet in Marathi: “all India corruption washing machine is working”.

After failing to negotiate a deal with Dushyant over government formation, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also slammed the JJP for joining hands with the BJP.

“Vote kisi ki, support kisi ki (you get votes from someone and support the other), people understand this very well,” Hooda told reporters when asked to comment on Dushyant, a fellow Jat leader like him, become the deputy chief minister of Haryana.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the incoming BJP-JJP government, accusing them of cheating the voters. “First you divided innocent Haryanvis by creating a chasm between Jats and non-Jats and now you have betrayed the people after getting their votes. This is the reality of the BJP-JJP government,” Surjewala said.

Hitting out at the alliance, Surjewala said it was now out in the open that the “JJP-Lok Dal (INLD) were, and will always be, the BJP's B-team”.

“Doubters won't agree but there are visible signs that the ease of doing business has actually improved under the Modi government. Yesterday, Dushayant Chautala gave support to BJP and today his father Ajay has been granted two weeks furlough from jail. Business has just begun,” Congress spokesman Abhishek Singhvi said.