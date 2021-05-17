Construction of hut inside forest: Case filed against duo

Kutta police have registered a case against Nagarahole Gaddehadi residents Jenukurubara Thimma and Jenukurubara Kencha, for constructing a hut illegally inside the forest, coming under the Nagarahole Wildlife Division.
They had constructed a hut 500 meters away from Nagarahole Gaddehadi, inside the forest.
When DRFO Srikanth and forest guard Malathesh visited the spot, the family members of Thimma and Kencha had attempted to assault them.
A case has been booked against the duo for preventing forest officials from discharging their duties under the Forest Rights Act 2006, said Nagarahole RFO H K Amith.
