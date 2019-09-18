Cops save dog, puppies from overflowing drain

The Madiwala police personnel rescued a stray dog and four of her newborn puppies from a flooded stormwater drain during Monday’s heavy rains.

Visitors to the station took videos of the police taking care of the dog and her puppies and uploaded it on social media, where animal lovers praised the efforts of men in kaki.

Head constable Shivashankar from the Madiwala police station was on duty when he heard a dog howling from the nearby gutter.

The rain was heavy and the stormwater drain was almost overflowing.

Shivashankar saw the dog struggling to save her puppies from getting washed away in the flowing water. He wasted no time in picking the four puppies and bringing them to the station as the mother followed.

At the station, the puppies were wiped clean with a cloth and were left with the mother for nursing. The other staff brought milk and biscuits for the new guests.

Some policemen had seen the dog go by the station towards the drain to care for the puppies. Since Monday, the dogs are living in the station yard under the care of the police.

“We’re planning to hand over the puppies to the animal care activists. Until then, the station is their home,” a policeman said.