Coronavirus impact: People flock to digital classrooms, spike in e-learning

As traditional learning within the four walls of an institute has come to a halt with the COVID-19 lockdown in force, the e-learning sector is gaining momentum, with a number of people increasingly turning to digital education.

Online learning platform Unacademy recorded a three-fold hike in the number of students taking up live classes on the platform in March, with active users increasing to around 500,000 a day.

According to Roman Saini, co-Founder, Unacademy, the platform is seeing 30 million minutes of watchtime everyday.

"In March alone, we crossed one billion minutes of watchtime. We have also witnessed a significant increase in YouTube channels that we operate for students. This has led to over 1.5 million learners on the platform learning from free live classes," he said.

Lido Learning, an Ed-Tech company, is witnessing a 50% surge in the number of users week-on-week basis.

Sahil Sheth, founder and CEO, Lido Learning said, "We have seen phenomenal growth. Customers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities have shown a need for English language classes. We are more focused on understanding customers' needs and behaviour in the current situation."

Another e-learning platform KopyKitab has seen an uptick of 69% in new users, a 45% increase in reading sessions (engagement) and more than 200% jump in revenue.

"For KopyKitab, being in the higher education sector, students can’t postpone their career goals and plans, so they are still studying with the lockdown in place,” said Sumeet Verma, CEO & co-founder, KopyKitab.

According to Verma, the new trends on the platform include organic search surge, higher engagement and conversions, teachers and institutes asking for digital support to connect with their students and students not shying away from paying for relevant content.

Employment creation

The increasing demand has also led to employment generation as the platforms are steadily hiring tutors to ensure uninterrupted learning for students.

Lido Learning has hired 100 tutors last week and is in the process of hiring 400 more.

"We expect our team to keep growing over the coming months to keep pace with the huge demand for online learning," said Sheth.

Unacademy’s Saini said the company is always on the lookout for quality educators. Currently, there are over 10,000 educators working with the platform.