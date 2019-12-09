Correspond in Kannada or face penalty, warns BU

The Bangalore University has asked the students, teaching and non-teaching staff of its affiliate colleges to correspond with the varsity only in Kannada.

The varsity has brought the rule to conduct all its administrative affairs in Kannada.

It has also warned that communication in other languages would be turned down, though the varsity has exempted students from other parts of the country and from other countries.

What the circular says

In a circular issued on Saturday, the varsity said: “Only non-Karnataka students and their parents are allowed to communicate with the university in English or any other recognised languages.”

The circular further said: “There have been repeated communications from the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) to implement Kannada in administration completely. We (the BU) had also issued several circulars addressing students, staff and affiliated colleges directing them to follow the same.

“However, the circulars were not considered strictly. Keeping in mind these lapses, the university has henceforth decided to reject such non-Kannada communication from affiliated colleges and students hailing from Karnataka.”

The varsity wants to go a step further and impose fines on those continuing to disregard the rule. With the rule, students, parents and college officials must be extra cautious while corresponding with the varsity as the BU might ignore their communication.

“We all have to persuade (the colleges) and implement Kannada in administration,” BU vice chancellor Prof K R Venugopal said. “Excuses will be given once, but we’re forced to impose a penalty if colleges or university staff continues to communicate in English.”

The V-C clarified that the varsity is conducting its correspondence inside the state in Kannada and uses English only while corresponding with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).