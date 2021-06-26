Covid 19: Bihar nurse vaccinates man with empty syringe, video goes viral

In a shocking video from Bihar, a nurse is seen administering an empty syringe to a man at a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

The incident took place in the Chhapra district of Bihar on June 21, but only came to light after the video went viral.

The nurse, identified as Chanda Kumari, could be seen taking out a disposable syringe from the wrapper and directly inoculating the man with the ‘empty syringe’ without filling it with the Covid-19 vaccine. Throughout the process, Chanda is engaged in conversation with people present there.

Shocked over the incident, the man who got vaccinated told NDTV, "I realised the nurse's mistake only after my friend alerted me after watching the video.” He has also complained of experiencing headache.

The man's friend had originally made the video to record his reaction while getting the shot. However, while watching the video later, he realised what had happened. “While checking the video in the evening, we realised that the nurse just removed the plastic cover over the syringe and injected it,” he told the publication.

According to Dr Ajay Kumar, District Immunization Officer, the nurse has been removed from duty immediately.

“The information about the video has come to me. Taking cognizance of the negligence, nurse Chanda Kumari has been removed from duty with immediate effect. Also, an explanation has been sought from her within 48 hours,” Dr Ajay Kumar told Lallantop.

Ever since the video went viral, social media users are tagging doctors and healthcare authorities, questioning the adverse effects of injecting an empty syringe, while also doubting the government’s free vaccination drive.