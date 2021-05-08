Curb vehicle movement, vaccinate outlet staffers, say Karnataka petroleum dealers

The petroleum dealers’ fraternity on Saturday warned that the state government’s failure to curtail movement and ensure safety of about 50,000 staffers at the fuel retail outlets will soon turn them into super-spreading centres.

Karnataka has about 4,200 retail outlets, many of which have six to 10 staffers who work in shifts to pump petrol and diesel.

The Karnataka Petroleum Dealers Federation said about 200 staffers have been infected in the last one month.

“We have strains of virus that have made even the youngsters vulnerable. The frontline staffers at the retail outlets, however, are yet to be recognised by the state government though their role is crucial for keeping the essential services going. From ambulances to hearse vans and vehicles of essential workers, all depend on their service,” said Taranath, vice president of the association.

He said the government should immediately make arrangements to vaccinate all the frontline staffers.

“All dealers will come together to pool money and help the government in procuring the vaccines. We will contribute more funds to help the poor,” he said.

The Federation has urged the government to restrict movement of private vehicles and introduce rules to be followed at retail outlets.

Lack of social distance measures at the retail outlets makes them virus hotspots. Dealers have complained that unlike last year’s lockdown, there is no regulation on the movement of private vehicles.

“Though we provide protective gear to the staffers, it is impossible to regulate customer behaviour. We urge the government to ban all vehicle movement except those related to police, medical and essential workers. Private vehicles should be allowed in emergency cases only. The restriction will cause a big economic loss, but we are ready to bear it, if it saves lives,” Taranath said.

The federation said only about 60 per cent of the payments at the retail outlets happen digitally, majority of them card payments, as people still rely on cash transactions. Both card and cash lead to social contact that increases the risk of infection.

Noting that the union government had announced a Rs 5 lakh Covid insurance for staffers and dealers, he urged the state to announce preventive measures.