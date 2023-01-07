Decoding Shah’s tirade against Deve Gowda’s party

Poll calculators have been beeping to decode the intention behind union Home Minister Amit Shah’s call for finishing the JD(S) in the 2023 Assembly election.

At a massive gathering of the BJP’s booth presidents in Bengaluru, Shah last week mounted a fierce attack on the JD(S).

Perhaps, Shah wanted to hit two targets with one arrow. The declaration that the BJP would fight the polls alone was a message to the local leaders of his own party that he will not tolerate “adjustment” politics. Second, by attacking the JD(S), Shah could be trying to ensure Vokkaliga votes consolidate in favour of the regional party, denting the Congress’ prospects in the Old Mysuru region – a key political geography, where the JD(S) and the Congress have been traditional rivals.

Read | Karnataka Assembly polls: JD(S) bracing for a make-or-break election

The Old Mysuru region has been an Achilles heel for the BJP. Shah’s call to decimate the JD(S) has enthused the BJP cadre, with many remembering late Ananth Kumar’s tenure as the BJP state president (2003-04), when the saffron party, for the first time, won over 12 seats in the Vokkaliga heartland besides winning 18 seats in Bengaluru.

BJP state general secretary Ashwathnarayan Gowda said after the 2004 Assembly election, somehow the BJP has not made a major dent in the region. “Shah has realised that the BJP has potential to win seats in the region if the party is able to come out with formidable social engineering formula and right candidate,” Gowda told DH and added that the party may not be able to decimate the JD(S), but can surely attract leaders from both the parties to jump ship.

According to the BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda, who famously defeated H D Deve Gowda in the 2004 Lok Sabha election (she was with Congress then), the absence of strong Vokkaliga leadership within the saffron party has proved detrimental.

In the Old Mysuru region, the BJP will fight elections on its promise of building a Ram Mandir at Ramdevara Betta (in Ramanagara) and against the “overt display” of parivarvaad of the JD(S) besides development issues, senior BJP worker M H Sridhar said.

“If the BJP fields strong candidates in the region it would only benefit the Congress. The more BJP presses for Hindutva card or the growing disenchantment of Yediyurappa, it could help the Congress,” said senior Congress leader B L Shankar.

Political analyst Sandeep Shastri said that the BJP has succeeded in replacing erstwhile Janata Parivar in coastal, Malnad and North Karnataka regions by occupying the anti-Congress space. “But, due to the presence of JD(S), it has failed to achieve the same success in the Vokkaliga belt. However, it has succeeded in splitting Vokkaliga votes in a three-way contest,” he said. “Now they are likely to focus on garnering the OBC votes as well in order to win more seats. This may, in the long run, prove detrimental to the JD(S),” he explained.