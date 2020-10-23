DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 23 2020, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 07:33 ist

Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released BJP's manifesto in Patna for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. In the manifesto, the saffron party has promised free Covid-19 vaccine to all in the state. It has also promised jobs to 19 lakh people in Bihar.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
BJP
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Sputnik V Covid vaccine to 1st be tested on 100 Indians

Sputnik V Covid vaccine to 1st be tested on 100 Indians

Like humans, aging chimps prioritize vital friendships

Like humans, aging chimps prioritize vital friendships

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Donald Trump walks out of major CBS interview

Donald Trump walks out of major CBS interview

 