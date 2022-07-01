Diaper-change facility in men’s loo of KIA goes viral

Diaper-change facility in men's restroom of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport goes viral

Many Twitter users called it an inclusive and progressive measure

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2022, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 03:06 ist
A spokesperson of the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said the diaper-changing rooms in the men’s washrooms have been operational since 2014. Credit: Twitter/@appadappajappa

A diaper-changing facility in the men’s restroom of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has gained a lot of traction on social media, after a passenger tweeted a picture of it recently with a caption that read: “Needs to be celebrated. Childcare is not just a woman’s responsibility.”

Many Twitter users called it an inclusive and progressive measure. Baby care, the passenger, Nikhil Lanjewar tweeted, was considered as only a woman’s responsibility for long. He was happy that it was finally changing for good.

Another user, Prakash Nair said: “This is great! Diaper changing/nursing stations outside of men/women’s Loos have been around in BLR airport since some time. The only challenge in the outside stations may be the privacy to nursing mothers.”

Responding to the tweets, a spokesperson of the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said the diaper-changing rooms in the men’s washrooms have been operational since 2014 when Terminal (T1) underwent an expansion.

“There is a lot of importance given to hygiene and maintenance of the rooms keeping in mind the well-being and safety of our infant travellers. We are glad that our passengers have applauded our efforts,” the spokesperson added.  

Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport
Bengaluru news

