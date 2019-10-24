Early trends show advantage BJP-Sena in Maharashtra

Early trends in the Maharashtra Assembly election counting show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance Shiv Sena taking lead, while Congress and NCP alliance is trailing.

As of 8:30 am, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is leading in 53 seats, while the Congress-NCP are ahead only in 16 seats. Other political parties are leading in six seats.

Early morning, the Maharashtra unit of BJP started making 'victory' preparations at its headquarters in Mumbai. BJP officials gave order for 5,000 'laddus' and for putting up a huge screen to see the live coverage of counting. Orders for garlands are also placed, a party official said on Wednesday.

BJP workers have been asked to reach the party headquarter located near Mantralaya or the state secretariat, in south Mumbai after 10 am on Thursday when the poll trends are expected to emerge.

Voting for the total 288 seats was held on October 21, which saw a voter turnout of 61.13%.