Early trends, TRS ahead of Congress in Huzurnagar

The ruling TRS was ahead of opposition Congress in the Huzurnagar Assembly by-poll in Telangana as per initial trends on Thursday.

TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy was leading over his Congress rival N Padmavati Reddy after the completion of the second round by around 4,000 votes, official sources said.

The counting of votes polled in the by-election to Huzurnagar held on October 21 began at 8 a.m on Thursday.

The bypoll, the first after last year's Assembly elections in Telangana, has been necessitated due to the resignation of state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to the Lok Sabha.